Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet launched in India, priced at Rs 29,999

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 5G

Lenovo has launched its first premium 5G tablet, Tab P11 5G in India. The tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks. 5G services can be accessed by inserting a 5G-enabled sim through the devices’ slot. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform processor for a highly dependable performance, with 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming making it suitable for hybrid work and to seamlessly attend online classes on the go. Customers can buy the Tab P11 5G at Rs 34,999 (for 256GB storage) or at Rs 29,999 (for 128GB storage). The tablet is available exclusively on lenovo.com and Amazon.in.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G comes with a 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen display with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The display is also certified by TÜV Rheinland, for consumers’ eye safety.

Lenovo has been investing in research and development for 5G technology, to enable faster connectivity, greater capacity, ultra-low latency and improved reliability of their products.

Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences. We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go.”