Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on first sale in India via Flipkart: Price, specifications and more

Infinix Hot 20 5G is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on first sale in India via Flipkart: Price, specifications and more
Infinix Hot 20 5G is now available for purchase via Flipkart.
Infinix recently launched the Infinix Hot 20 series in India. The series consists of two smartphones - Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play. The Infinix Hot 20 Play went on sale in India earlier this week and now the Infinix Hot 20 5G is available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Both Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play get dual rear camera setup and MediaTek chipset.
 
Infinix Hot 20 5G is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Infinix is offering the device in three colour options - Blaster Green, Racing Bl ack and Space Blue.
 
Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications
 
Infinix Hot 20 5G runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It gets a 50MP dual AI camera at the rear. For video and calls, it has a 8MP camera at the front. It gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can be increased through the virtual RAM feature and the storage can be expanded via microSD card.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.