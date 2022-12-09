Infinix Hot 20 5G goes on first sale in India via Flipkart: Price, specifications and more

Infinix Hot 20 5G is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Infinix recently launched the Infinix Hot 20 series in India. The series consists of two smartphones - Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play. The Infinix Hot 20 Play went on sale in India earlier this week and now the Infinix Hot 20 5G is available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Both Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play get dual rear camera setup and MediaTek chipset.

Infinix Hot 20 5G is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Infinix is offering the device in three colour options - Blaster Green, Racing Bl ack and Space Blue.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It gets a 50MP dual AI camera at the rear. For video and calls, it has a 8MP camera at the front. It gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can be increased through the virtual RAM feature and the storage can be expanded via microSD card.