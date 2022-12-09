Windows 11 Snipping Tool can now work as screen recorder too, check details

Until now, the Snipping Tool only allowed you to save an image.

Snipping Tool is an underrated Windows 11 app. The app allows you to capture an image of your screen or a certain section of it. The app comes pre-installed and allows you to edit the image before saving it in the files. Until now, the Snipping Tool only allowed you to save an image, however with the upcoming updates you will soon be able to record video using the app as well. In a latest blog, Microsoft has announced that it is beginning to roll out an update to the Snipping Tool app (version 11.2211.35.0) for Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel that brings in the new feature.

Snipping Tool has always made it quick and easy to capture and share content from your PC, and with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content. After the update, you will be able to see a new record option at the top when you open the Snipping Tool app.

You will then be able to select and refine the part of your screen that you want to record before starting your screen recording session. When you are finished, you can preview your recording before saving or sharing it with others.

“We are aware of a couple issues that may impact your experience with this preview. Some users might notice a slight delay between when you click “Start” and when the recording begins. There is also a known issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app.” Microsoft said in its blog.