Indian government issues warning for Google Chrome users, here’s why you should not ignore it

Google Chrome

The Indian government has issued a ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users and ignoring this may land you in trouble. Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and with a massive chunk of market share. The Google owned internet browsers are available for almost all operating systems and the sync with Google account makes it easier to use multiple devices. As millions of users rely on Google Chrome for most of their internet related tasks, the tech giant rolls out regular updates to keep these users safe. The new updates come with security patches that help users to avoid exploitation of discovered vulnerabilities by the tech giant. One such vulnerability has been spotted in the Google Chrome browser and the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Chrome browser version prior to 112.0.5615.121.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a vulnerability has been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code in a targeted system.

According to CERT-In, this vulnerability exists in Google Chrome due to a type confusion error in V8 JavaScript engine and can be exploited to execute arbitrary code via a crafted HTML page. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code remotely on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.