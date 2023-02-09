Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Microsoft Edge users

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is one of the most used web browsers across the globe. It has the second largest market share right in the web browser segment after Google Chrome. Over the last couple of years, the tech giant has been pushing Windows users to stay on the pre-installed browser with creative pop-ups, new design and features. As our dependency on the internet is increasing each day, we are forced to share more and more of our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others. To keep the users safe, Microsoft rolls out security updates for the edge browser from time to time. Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser, a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Edge browsers and the Indian government has issued a warning for users Edge browser version prior to 109.0.1518.78.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a vulnerability has been reported in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability exists in Microsoft Edge due to data manipulation. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by convincing a user to open special crafted content. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Microsoft Security Bulletin.