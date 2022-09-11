Great deals on Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale; details

File Photo

The forthcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will be the first significant price drop for the newly released Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1). The online retailer Flipkart has announced, without specifying a specific date, that it would shortly begin its annual festival sale, during which it will offer deep discounts on a wide variety of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, audio accessories, televisions, and more. Flipkart has announced, in the lead-up to the sale, a number of attractive discounts that may be used to buy the newest products at a steep discount.

Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale will significantly reduce the cost of the Google Pixel 6a. The offer indicates that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage version can be purchased for Rs. 27,699. At its original launch price of Rs. 43,999, this is a tempting offer. What this implies is that you will get a discount of Rs. 16,300. Few details are known at this time, however it is expected that the deal will consist of more than just a cash bonus.

Flipkart has teamed up with a number of financial institutions, including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, to provide discounts on a variety of products. During the approaching sale, they will be providing an immediate 10% off. In addition, if you use your Paytm account to make a purchase, you will get cashback. You may also use a credit card from Axis Bank, called Flipkart Pay Later, to acquire fast credit on EMI, allowing you to purchase items at much reduced pricing.

To that end, the Nothing Phone (1) will retail for an equivalent of Rs 28,999 in India. Flipkart is presently offering the Nothing Phone for Rs 33,999, and will offer reduction of Rs 5,000 during the sale. As stated in the advertising, this promotional offer will be issued as a bank card. The pricing shown is for a device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Be aware that, like the Nothing phone, the Pixel 6a does not come with a charger. Therefore, more money must be spent on a charger, or an older charger must be used.