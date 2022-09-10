WhatsApp introduces new camera shortcut: Know which users can get it and how

On Thursday, WhatsApp replaced the camera tab on the Android beta with a new camera shortcut. The users who are able to build a community have access to the shortcut. However, a problem also made the camera shortcut visible to users who still have the camera tab.

The updated 2.22.20.5 beta version was published on Friday to solve the issue, but the bug fix did not function as intended. For beta testers who can form a community as well as those who cannot, the camera shortcut has been deleted following the upgrade.

As WABetaInfo reported, "WhatsApp just released the new 2.22.20.5 beta update: no further details were found in this version since it is a bug-fix update that exactly addresses this issue. In reality, we expected the new camera shortcut to be removed only for those users that can access it by using the camera tab but it has also been removed for those lucky beta testers that can create a community."

When the camera tab is unavailable, users will still be able to quickly open the camera by using the new shortcut. The communities tab actually takes the place of the camera tab in the online messaging application when the ability to form communities is enabled.

Furthermore, according to WABetaInfo, the fix is being rolled out following the installation of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.5 update. Therefore, if you notice the camera shortcut and the camera tab, make sure to update to this version, as it is advised. The statement further stated that "with regard to the camera shortcut, a later release without the bug is expected."

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also introducing the option to build communities for beta testers. "In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.19.3 update, we shared news about communities, a new feature that let us recognize our related groups like the ones about neighbourhoods and schools. This feature has been rolled out to some lucky beta testers on the WhatsApp beta for Android, and there is finally news about the iOS beta today," WABetaInfo wrote on Twitter.