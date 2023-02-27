Google rolls out new features for Android, WearOS devices

Google (Image: Reuters)

Google on Monday introduced new features for Android and WearOS devices, including the ability to increase the size of content by up to 300 per cent on Chrome for Android.

According to the company, the new updates will improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility and fun across devices.

Soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

"And if you have your Wear OS by Google smartwatch handy, Google Keep is introducing two new shortcuts that can help you create notes and to-do lists with a simple tap on your watch face."

Moreover, users can now use a stylus or simply touch the screen to annotate PDFs in the Google Drive app for Android.

The company further mentioned that Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices.

"Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap," the company said.

Also, new emoji combinations are now available on Emoji Kitchen for users to "mash up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard".

New tap to pay animations will come next week on Google Wallet to help confirm users` in-store transactions.

Users can now increase the size of the content on Chrome including text, images, video and interactive controls, by up to 300 per cent.

"Wear OS 3+ will introduce two new sound and display modes to improve watch accessibility. Mono-audio can help limit disorientation caused by split-audio, while colour-correction and grayscale modes give you more choice for your watch display," the tech giant said.