Google Pixel Watch launched, first smartwatch from the company: Price, features and more | Photo: Google (Official website)

Today marks the formal unveiling of Google's first smartwatch with a round dial, the Pixel Watch. The most recent ,Pixel Watch, smartwatch was officially lauched today at a live event of Google after being first shown off at the Google IO event in May

It is reportedly the first fully featured, high-end smartwatch from Google. Similar to the earphones, Pixel Buds, the Pixel Watch may be used with other Android devices, but it is claimed to perform better with its Pixel phones. According to Google, the new Pixel Watch dial is crafted of stainless steel that is 80% recycled, in line with the business's sustainability objectives.

Black, silver, and gold are the three colours available for its dial. The smartwatch can be upgraded by users with various coloured straps. The company says the smartwatch is excellent for workouts, business meetings, or nights out because of its great design and durability.

Google Pixel Watch: Prices

The starting price for the Google Pixel Watch is $349 (about Rs 28,600) for the Bluetooth model and $399 (approximately Rs 32,700) for the LTE model. Its pricing information particular to India is still unknown. Starting today, October 6, a few nations have it up for pre-order.

Google Pixel Watch: Features and specifications

According to the firm, the large, round 3D domed glass effortlessly integrates into the stainless steel body, giving it a thin appearance on the wrist. It is both scratch- and water-resistant (up to 5 ATM/50 metres). According to an official release, the tactile crown opens the app tray, accesses shortcuts, and controls on-screen scrolling, among other appealing features.

Your most recent used apps are opened using the side button that is subtly located above the crown. The Google Pixel Watch runs Wear OS by Google (Wear OS 3.5), supports Bluetooth calling, and has an integrated Google Assistant for rapid, hands-free operation.

With a 294mAh battery, it may be used for up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Samsung Exynos 9110 chip, which was most recently utilised in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, was verified by Google to power the watch. To maximise battery life, the Pixel Watch incorporates an extra Cortex M33 co-processor.

Qualcomm has used a similar strategy with its wearable chips, with various degrees of success. RAM has also been increased to 2GB. The Pixel Watch supports NFC for contactless payments, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has an altimeter, compass, built-in GPS, a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate sensor, an electrical sensor that may be used for multiple purposes, and motion sensors like an accelerometer and gyroscope.

Some safety features, such as emergency SOS, international emergency dialling, and fall detection later this winter are mentioned by Google. Along with each Pixel Watch, Google is offering three months of YouTube Music Premium. A six-month Fitbit Premium subscription is also included with each watch, giving users access to guided workouts, specialised sleep tracking, the Daily Readiness Score, and meditative lessons.