Google’s big price cut on Pixel 6a after Pixel 7 launch, here’s how much it costs now

Google Pixel 6a

Google has launched the new Pixel 7 series in India and following the launch of the new flagship smartphones, the Google Pixel 6a is available with a massive price cut. The Google Pixel 6a was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999 but after the Google Pixel 7 series launch, buyers can get the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 16,299 in the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale.The launch of the Google Pixel 6a came as a surprise in the tech community as the tech giant did not reveal any plans to bring the smartphone in the India market at the time of the launch. For those who are unaware, the Google Pixel 6a is part of the Google Pixel 6 series that also consist of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a price cut after Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch

Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 34,199 in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. HDFC Bank customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 33,199. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 16,900 off on Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4,306mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The device runs Android 12 out of the box and it will be among the first few smartphones to receive Android 13 update. The smartphone comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1 metre (approx. three feet) for close to 30 minutes.