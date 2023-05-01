Google Pixel Fold images leaked ahead of launch as Google Pixel 6a available at just Rs 499 in Flipkart sale

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold images have been leaked online ahead of rumoured launch at Google I/O 2023 annual event. Google Pixel Fold will be the company’s first foldable smartphone that is expected to make its debut in the coming month. Although the device has not been confirmed by the tech giant officially, known leaker Evan Blass has shared the leaked images of Pixel Fold, revealing how the device will shape up. Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a are currently the most anticipated Google phones and ahead of the I/O 2023, the Google Pixel 6a has also received a massive price cut in the Flipkart sale. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at just Rs 499 in the Flipkart sale as the company gears up for the launch of Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart after Rs 16,000 off. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 750 off on SBI credit card transactions. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 26,750 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 499 through the Flipkart Sale.

Coming to Google Pixel Fold, the device appears to have a nearly gapless hinge. The foldable Pixel is believed to measure 5.5 inches tall, 3.5 inches wide, and 0.5 inches thick when folded and 5.5x6.2x0.2 inches when unfolded, as well as weigh 283 grams.

The phone might feature a 9.5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display, also could rate IPX8 water resistance and feature USB type-C 3.2 gen 2, according to The Verge. The new device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Porcelain and Obsidian (black).