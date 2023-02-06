Google Pixel 6a available at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart as Valentines Deal, check details

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is currently available with a special Valentines Deal on Flipkart ahead of Valentine’s Day. The Google Pixel 6a is currently one of the most affordable smartphones sold by Google in India. Google Pixel 6a was launched by the company last year at a starting price of Rs 43,999 but the company later reduced the price of the phone after the launch of Google Pixel 7 series. At the time of launch, the Google Pixel 6a came as a surprise for the Indian tech community as the tech giant did not reveal any plans to bring the smartphone in the country when it made its international debut. The Google Pixel 6a is the part of Google Pixel 6 series that also comprises Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at just Rs 9,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 21,000 discount.

Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart as Valentines Deal. HDFC Bank customers can get a Rs 1,000 discount on debit and credit card transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 29,999. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 20,000 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 9,999 through the Valentines Deal.

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.