Google Photos unlimited free storage offer ends this month - here's what you should do

Google Photos unlimited free storage offer is ending this month. Google Photos is one of the best photo storage platforms available on the Internet. It gave the option of unlimited free storage for high-quality photos and videos.

In November last year, Google had announced that the company would no longer offer its unlimited free storage for 'high quality' photos on Google Photos from June 1, 2021.

After June 1, 2021, the company would limit free storage on Google Photos to 15GB, and for any additional storage, users would have to pay for a monthly Google One subscription.

However, this doesn't apply to Pixel users globally. If you own a Pixel device, then you will continue to get unlimited free high-quality photo backups on Google Photos.

It's worth noting that all photos and videos uploaded in high quality before June 1, 2021, won't count towards users' 15GB of Google account storage.

Starting June 1, 2021, high-quality content will be saved but counted towards your Google account storage.

And, this means that once you've reached your storage limit, you can either subscribe to Google One for additional cloud storage or delete content to continue with the free storage option in Photos.

Existing Google Photos users should upload all their images and videos in high quality right away.

Google says, "Any photos or videos you've uploaded in high quality before June 1, 2021, will not count towards your 15GB of free storage. This means that photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021, will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit."

The high-quality tier offered in Google Photos allows you to save photos up to 16-megapixels and videos up to 1080p resolution.