Technology

Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard

Prior to this latest update, the YouTube Extension for Bard could only be used to find specific videos.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Google has announced a new update for its AI chatbot, Bard, that will let users ask the AI chatbot questions about YouTube videos and get answers related to the content of the video.

“We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos,” Google wrote on Bard’s update page.

“For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires,” it explained.

The company said it expanded “the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it”.

Prior to this latest update, the YouTube Extension for Bard could only be used to find specific videos.

The new update comes just two weeks after YouTube began experimenting with new generative AI capabilities, such as an AI conversational tool that answers queries about YouTube’s content and a new feature that summarises topics in a video’s comments.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to make Bard available for teens in most countries with some guardrails in place.

“Teens in those countries who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access Bard in English, with more languages to come over time,” said Tulsee Doshi, Head of Product, Responsible AI at Google.

Before launching to teens, the tech giant consulted with child safety and development experts to help shape its content policies and an experience that prioritises safety.

