Gizmore Prime smartwatch with always-on AMOLED display, 10-day battery life launched at Rs 1799

Gizmore Prime

Gizmore has launched the new Gizmore Prime smartwatch in India at a special launch price of Rs 1,799. Featuring a 1.45-inch (3.68 cm) high-resolution always-on AMOLED display and zinc alloy metal body with a textured leather strap, the Gizmore Prime will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore.in starting June 29. After the promotional period, the smartwatch will continue to be available at Rs 2,499. The watch comes with a round dial that has an active crown control with strategically positioned side buttons.

The smartwatch flaunts an AMOLED display with 500 NITS peak brightness. The 2.5D curved screen also offers class-leading 412 x 412 pixels density. The display supports multiple cloud-based watch faces, and split screen functionality to let users access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen.

Gizmore Prime is claimed to offer a 10-day marathon battery life. With over 100 sports modes, an SpO2 monitor, a continuous 24x7 heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, a hydration alert system, a menstrual tracker, a sleep monitor, a stress monitor, and a guided breathing mode, the Prime smartwatch ensures you have everything you need to stay on top of your well-being.

Thanks to its metallic body with an IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust. With Advanced BT calling (built-in speaker and microphone), AI voice assistance from popular virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, social media notifications, as well as camera and music control, the smartwatch offers convenience and versatility.

To ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, the Prime smartwatch easily connects via the user-friendly Co FIT app.