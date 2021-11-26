Garena Free Fire November 26 Redeem Codes: Get bundles, weapons, pets & characters - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 26:

F1QA ZXUD YFVH

FCXS UWYT EGRT

FBYN MHKJ NI8B

F7CY S1GH EJRK

FBNJ WI38 47YR

FR4T GHVN I1D2

FK4I 5T8G 7V6Y

FTXG ZBSN WE45

F6OY HBI8 7VCY

FDTS GEBN R45M

FKYH OB98 VCXS

FAYT QGWB FRNT

FM6Y KOGI 9V87

The November 26 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.