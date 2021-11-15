Garena Free Fire November 15 Redeem Codes: Unlock royale vouchers, hacks - Know steps to redeem free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 15:

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

FXCV BICX SIED

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH



Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

The November 14 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.