Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale: Here’s all you need to know

Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ will continue till October 6.

Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale is on till October 6, and the e-commerce company has plenty of deals, discounts and exchange offers on a variety of products. If you are an SBI debit or credit card holder, you’ll want to use your card while making purchases as you will get an addition 10 percent discount. As an added bonus, Flipkart will also send the eight highest spenders for a trip to Thailand hosted by Thomas Cook.

The offers extend also extend to a number of products including lifestyle, home products, home appliances, clothes, televisions, footwear, personal care appliances and more.

What Gets Cheaper?​

On 2nd October 2016, the sale has offers on lifestyle products, TVs, and smart appliances. So now is your chance to get brand new big screen television, washing machine, watches or Air Conditioners.

On 3rd October 2016, mobiles and mobile accessories are up for grabs. These include offers on Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Xiaomi, LeEco, Honor, Asus, Micromax, and Intex.

4th October 2016, You can pick up some electronics and their accessories which include laptops, computers, printers, cameras, mobiles, TVs, and smartwatches.

On the 5th and 6th of October 2016, everything is on sale. This includes electronics, appliances, lifestyle, home & furniture, books, and health & beauty.