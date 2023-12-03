Headlines

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi LIVE in India

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

'Results disappointing but...': BRS leader KT Rama Rao reacts after Congress takes lead in Telangana Assembly elections

This Bollywood star married her guru, changed religion, became dancer to earn living, always had conflicts with Sridevi

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

Technology

Find best deals on laptop cooling pads only on Amazon

Explore the amazing range of laptop cooling pads available on Amazon and find the perfect one for yourself to keep your device cool and running. Say goodbye to overheating.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Dec 03, 2023

Buying a laptop cooling pad is such a smart move. It helps to keep your laptop cool and prevent overheating, which can really improve performance and extend the lifespan of your device and it's a great investment to protect your laptop from potential damage caused by excessive heat. So go ahead and treat yourself with a good laptop cooling pad with Amazon. 

Dyazo Upgraded 6 Fan Cooling Pad Laptop At Rs 999

  • These fans are specially designed to work in exhaust mode, ensuring a quiet operation while effectively keeping your laptop cool
  • No need to worry about disturbing others in the office or a shared room and you can adjust the height of the fans to find the perfect viewing angle for your needs
  •  They are compatible with laptops under 15.6 inches from popular brands like HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Mac Book, ChromeBook, Dell, and more.

Zinq Technologies Five Fan Cooling Pad and Laptop Stand At Rs 1,299

  • It has a unique design and adjustable tilting, so you can find the perfect angle for your viewing pleasure
  •  It even has 2 USB A ports, so you can conveniently connect your devices
  • One of the best features is the hinged flap that you can flip up to prevent your laptop from sliding down. 

Cosmic Byte Meteoroid RGB Laptop Cooling Pad At Rs 1,999

  • It has adjustable height, so you can find the perfect viewing and typing angle to relieve neck and shoulder strain
  •  Whether you're gaming, working, or in the office, it provides effective protection and heat dissipation for your laptop
  •  It has six high-speed whisper quiet fans that provide excellent cooling and there are two-way adjustment buttons to control the wind speed and one-button to switch between 12 modes for a special and cool gaming experience. 

Portronics My Buddy Air Cooling Pad Laptop Stand At Rs 1,499

  • It comes with six USB-powered cooling fans that have a max RPM of 3000
  • It also has two USB ports, so you can connect your gaming USB mouse or keyboard to your laptop
  • This cooling pad also features RGB lights on the board, which means you can game in style with vibrant colours and it has multiple viewing angles, so you can choose the one that suits your natural body posture.

