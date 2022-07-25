Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder’s wife, seeks help of ‘notorious Tesla owners’

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied having an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin. A report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that Musk and Brin were close friends until the affair. Slamming the publication, Musk took to Twitter denying anything ‘romantic’ with Shanahan. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.” Musk wrote in a reply to the Whole Mars Catalog.

Musk has even asked the “most Notorious Tesla Owners Club in the world’ to call out the Wall Street Journal for the report. “Call them out on it, I guess. WSJ is supposed to have a high standard for journalism and, right now, they are way sub tabloid. WSJ should be running stories that actually matter to their readers and have solid factual basis, not third-party random hearsay.”

Musk and controversies go hand-in-hand. A few weeks ago, several reports surfaced online that stated Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. The entrepreneur was also accused of having a relationship with Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne. Surprisingly a Twitter user, Tesla Hype pointed out that Musk predicted all these allegations against him a few couple of months ago. “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months” Musk tweeted on May 18.

Replying to Tesla Hype, Musk wrote “Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!”

Elon Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he dropped a $44 billion bid to purchase the social media company.