Cybersecurity: 4 ways cybercriminals can try to extort you and how to stay safe

Cybercrime is a world in itself — the virtual world leaving a trail of destruction in the real world. It ranges from bullying, email spam, phishing and online scams to identity theft, posting illegal and offensive content on the web and accessing or uploading child pornography.

Cybercriminals are constantly making new tricks to extort money from you. Sometimes they lure you into some offer or try to hack into your computer or make you click on a malicious link. Therefore, it is very important that caution should be exercised so that the designs of these cybercriminals can be thwarted.

We've rounded up four tactics cybercriminals use to trick users.

Also read Beware of THIS new scam on WhatsApp - Find out how you can avoid cyber sextortion

Fraud through UPI

Money can be sent to anyone or received easily through the Unified Payment Interface. The fraudster sends a 'request money' link to a person and as soon as he clicks on that link and enters his PIN thinking he'll receive money, it is deducted from his account. To avoid this, the unknown debit request should be deleted immediately. Don't click on suspicious links sent by strangers.

QR code fraud

Fraudsters are also working to rob customers through QR i.e. Quick Response Code. Through this, a QR code is sent to the mobile and when the person clicks on the QR code link, the thugs scan the code of his mobile phone and withdraws money from his bank account.

Also read New SBI OTP scam alert: Steps to avoid getting duped

Fraud through WhatsApp call

If someone is calling on WhatsApp, then you should be careful because the caller can cheat you and block your number. Many users have reported that they are receiving video calls on WhatsApp from unknown numbers and after the user receives the call, the screen shows a video of a nude girl, and then the call gets disconnected.

Not only this, after the phone is disconnected, these cybercriminals send screenshots of the video and ask for money in return.

This case purely is of online extortion or can also be termed as cyber sextortion. If they don't get the money they desire, these people also threaten to upload the screenshots on the internet and make them viral.

In order to avoid these scammers, it is important to not befriend any unknown person via WhatsApp or taking any kind of calls from unknown numbers.

Banking-related fraud

Banking scam tactics include calls or emails to inform users about banking-related updates or notifications like card suspension and suspicious transactions. The scare tactic then leads to fake banking pages that are designed to steal information. In some cases, users get a call from a fake customer service representative who tries to fish banking details from the victim.

Things to keep in mind to protect yourself against cybercrime-

- Avoid opening or clicking on attachments in any unsolicited email, SMS or message on social media.

- If the sender's address is also there, then take extra care in opening the attachment.

- Beware of spelling mistakes in emails, websites, and unknown email senders.

- Don't repeat your passwords on different sites, and change your passwords regularly. Make them complex. That means using a combination of at least 10 letters, numbers, and symbols. A password management application can help you to keep your passwords locked down.