Creating Instagram reels is now easier than ever, new template features rolled out

Reels templates allow you to easily create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Just drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel. Instagram is now adding some upgrades to Reels templates that will help you more easily find inspiration and create reels starting with a new and improved Template Browser. Now, you can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organised by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio you’ve saved.

You can access the browser when you start to create a reel:

Tap on the create button from the home page Tap on “REEL” Tap the image in the lower left corner of the screen to open to your camera gallery Tap on “Templates” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates”.

See a template in the wild that you love? Tap the “Use Template” button on the reel to get started. You can also see how others have used templates made by your favorite creators by tapping on the “Template by” button in the reel. This will take you a page with examples of how people got creative and added their own spin.

Instagram is also enhancing the creation and editing experience for templates which will help elevate your reels in just a few taps. When you create from a template today, the audio, number of clips, duration of the clips, and AR effects will automatically be added to your reel.

In the coming weeks, the platform will also start automatically adding text and transitions that were used in the original reel. Templates will be customizable – allowing you to add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual clips, or edit any preloaded element.