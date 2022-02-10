Can't see WhatsApp contact's profile pic, last seen, status? Here’s why

WhatsApp has successfully garnered more than 2 billion customers all over the globe. One of the most liked messenger app ensures the safety of its users with various options. Users can remain secure with the end-to-end encryption for messages and calls. There are also a number of privacy settings for individual accounts.

WhatsApp allows user to hide their last seen, profile picture and many other private information from other WhatsApp users.

If you can see a contact on WhatsApp but can’t see their profile information, it is probably because they’ve modified their privacy settings. WhatsApp allows customers to set their privacy in three different ways. Users can allow viewing option to ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’.

As per WhatsApp FAQ web page, a user might not be able to see another user’s last seen, about, profile picture or read receipts due to many reasons.

Here are some reasons why you can’t see all things about another user on WhatsApp

·The other user has changed their privateness settings to ‘Nobody’.

·You’ve changed your last seen privacy setting to ‘Nobody’.

·Your contact has modified their privateness settings to My Contacts, and your number isn’t saved in their phone.

·The other user has blocked you.

·There is some connection issue.

·The other user hasn’t set a profile photograph.

WhatsApp is now planning to introduce a new feature related to privacy. This new update will forestall individuals from viewing the last seen standing of users they’ve by no means chatted with. As of now, WhatsApp users can only restrict their last seen in 3 ways – ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’.

According to WABetaInfo’s September 2021 report, the Meta-owned application is working to launch another option referred to as “My contacts except…” With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to share their ‘Last seen’ timestamp with only a select number of contacts.