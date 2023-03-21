Search icon
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature that allows users to chat without matching

Speed Dating is part of a bundle of new features that also includes Recommend to a Friend, which allows the Bumble community to play cupid and help find their friends new connections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Bumble

Bumble has launched a new speed dating feature with an aim to make dating more fun in 2023. Bumble’s new feature, Speed Dating, brings retro speed dating events to the online dating experience, allowing members to go in ‘blind’ and prioritise personality over physical attraction. The new Speed Dating feature requires people to start conversations without seeing any pictures of the other person, with profile photos hidden for the first three minutes of messaging. Once the time is up, each person will be asked if they would like to continue the conversation and if both people choose to match, their chat will live in their Date Mode queue and their profile will be available to view following the event. 

Every Thursday from 7pm-8pm, the Bumble community in India will be able to lead with their ‘chat’ to find an authentic connection, providing a new and fun way to date in 2023. The experience is available in Bumble’s Date Mode and people on Bumble can RSVP directly within the app each week by clicking on the stopwatch icon at the top of the app. Speed Dating pairings are based on location, age and gender preferences.

Speed Dating is part of a bundle of new features that also includes Recommend to a Friend, which allows the Bumble community to play cupid and help find their friends new connections. If you come across a profile on Bumble that’s not right for you but might be for someone you know, you can now directly share a link to their Bumble profile.

