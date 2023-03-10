Search icon
Apple Watch users can now interact with ChatGPT right from their wrist

The app is compatible with the Apple Watch models watchOS 9.0 or later. The download size of the app is 2.6MB.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

ChatGPT on Apple Watch

Apple Watch can do almost everything that a smartphone can. Calling, texting, navigation, and more can be easily done with an Apple Watch but one thing that the popular smartwatch wasn't able to do until now was to access ChatGPT. But fortunately a new app named WatchGPT now allows Apple Watch users to access the Open AI’s chatbot right from their wrist. Priced at $3.99 on Apple App Store, the WatchGPT app not only allows you to interact with ChatGPT but it also allows you to share the responses via texts, email, and social media.

The availability of the app was announced by its developer Hidde van der Ploeg via Twitter post. The app is compatible with the Apple Watch models watchOS 9.0 or later. The download size of the app is 2.6MB.

To use watchGPT, simply open the app and ask your question or type in your message. watchGPT will provide you with a response that you can quickly share with others via text, email or social media. To make things even easier, you can set watchGPT as a complication on your watch face. This way, you can quickly access the app with just a tap on your watch face.

