Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Meet India’s highest paid music director, working on 6 expensive films, not AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Keeravani

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Yamuna River reaches danger level in Noida

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

Health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Wrestler's protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik unhappy with PM Modi's stand, seeks his involvement

Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Apple is focused on its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral for every product. To help achieve this, more than 250 global manufacturing partners — including 12 operating in India — have already committed to 100 percent renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Apple has joined Acumen in a new effort to support social enterprises in India to improve livelihoods through clean energy innovation. Through the Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator, Acumen experts will lead a 12-week program designed to help social entrepreneurs scale and refine their businesses to transform the lives of people living in poverty, while also protecting the environment.

Applications are open now, with programming beginning in September of this year. Leaders of social enterprises — businesses with a clear social or environmental mission — working to advance sustainable energy solutions for small businesses and farmers in India are invited to apply through July 24.

Program participants will gain access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Afterward, they’ll be welcomed into Acumen Academy’s global community, The Foundry, and will be eligible for technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

In India, in addition to working with Acumen, Apple has partnered with Frank Water to expand access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene; and with the Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) to preserve mangroves along India’s west coast.

Apple is focused on its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral for every product. To help achieve this, more than 250 global manufacturing partners — including 12 operating in India — have already committed to 100 percent renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030. Additionally, all final assembly sites in India have achieved zero waste. 

Also this year, Apple expanded its innovative Restore Fund for high-quality, nature-based carbon removal and announced new 2025 targets to use 100 percent recycled cobalt1 in all Apple-designed batteries, recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and recycled gold plating and tin soldering in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards.

