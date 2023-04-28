Apple Store vs Flipkart sale: Cheapest Apple iPhone 14 can be bought at...

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones across the globe and over the last couple of years, the smartphone has seen a surge in sales in the Indian market, especially during Flipkart sales. After being in the country for 25 years, Apple recently inaugurated its first store in the country. Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores saw a great footfall as CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the official retail outlets. The stores recorded great sales in the initial days but does it offer a better deal as an ecommerce platform than Flipkart? Let’s find out. Apple iPhone 14 is currently one of the most selling iPhone models in the country and it is the cheapest smartphone in the company’s flagship lineup that also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 last year but you can get it at just Rs 17,100.

Apple iPhone 14 in Apple store sale

Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 79,900 on Apple store and buyers can get Rs 5000 discount on eligible HDFC Bank cards. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 57,800 in instant credit when you exchange your eligible smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone. This means that you can get Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 17,100 with all the discounts.

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 34,749 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 45,151 off. The iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 67,999 with Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 63,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 34,749 on Flipkart after a Rs 45,151 discount.