Apple rolls out new firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple has begun distributing a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro. The firm has now made the update available for all models of AirPods, from the original to the most recent: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max.

All of the aforementioned AirPods models may now download the 5B58 software upgrade. What's more, the AirPods Pro 2 got the same upgrade earlier this month.

Apple has also released the release notes for the latest update, which only mentions "bug fixes and other improvements." For Apple, this is standard procedure; they provide exactly this amount of information every month.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, then go to the Bluetooth menu to see the AirPods firmware version. Find the I button next to your AirPods and press it. Find the option for the firmware version number by scrolling down.

AirPods cannot be updated manually by the user, per Apple's policy. Though, once an update is available, your AirPods will acquire it automatically. The procedure needs no human intervention.

Apple has begun releasing a new software update for AirTags in addition to firmware upgrades for AirPods. Updated AirTags now have a firmware version of 2.0.24 (2A24e). The release notes for the same have not been made public by Apple at this time.