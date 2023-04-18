Apple launches its first official retail store in India at Ambani-owned mall: Location, timings, how to reach, features

Apple store in Mumbai

Apple's first official retail store in India, Apple BKC, is now open for the general public. The company’s first retail store in India comes after it completed 25 years in the company. The opening of the retail store reflects Apple’s future plans for the Indian market. The Apple BKC in Mumbai was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook himself who strongly believes in the future of the Indian economy. Apple iPhone is one the most recognisable smartphones across the home and now it will get a new home in India. It is worth noting that soon after Mumbai, Apple is launching its second retail store of the country in Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall. People in Mumbai can now go and try all the Apple products and services at its official store at BKC store.

Apple BKC store in Reliance Jio World Drive Mall: Location

The Apple BKC store in Mumbai is situated on the ground floor of the Jio World Drive mall. The store number is G1-G2. The mall is in the popular Bandra Kurla Complex.



Apple BKC store in Reliance Jio World Drive Mall: How to reach

The Apple Store is located at Jio World Drive at the West entrance. Jio World Drive is situated in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Maharashtra and offers valet parking services. The nearest railway station is located 1.4kms in Bandra.

Apple BKC store in Reliance Jio World Drive Mall: Timings

The Apple BKC store in Jio World Drive will be open for public from 11am to 10pm

Apple BKC store in Reliance Jio World Drive Mall: Features

Apple iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag will be available at the retail store that features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. The store will offer free WiFi to the visitors and uninterrupted access to all the Apple products. Visitors will be allows to click photos and get training to use the products in a single place.