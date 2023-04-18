Meet Tim Cook, CEO of 2 trillion dollar firm whose salary is Rs 1 crore per day, first gay CEO of Fortune 500 companies

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in India for the opening of the company's first official retail store in Mumbai BKC. The top Apple executive was recently spotted leaving the Rs 15000 crore Antilia house after meeting Mukesh Ambani’s kids Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Cook also enjoyed popular Indian snacks with Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia. He is also expected to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi before the opening of the Apple retail store on Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall in Saket. Tim Cook is one of the most talked about people in the country right now and his visit is believed to be an indication of Apple’s commitment of expansion in India. A few experts also believe that India is the next China for Apple. But why is Tim Cook so popular among the tech community?

Tim Cook was appointed Apple CEO in 2011 after death of founder Steve Jobs

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and before being promoted to the position of chief executive officer, Jobs served as chief operating officer under Steve Jobs. Born in Alabama, United States, Steve Jobs is the son of a shipyard worker and his mother worked at a pharmacy. After completing his education, he worked for 12 years at IBM before joining the company that will change his life forever. Cook has revealed that he agreed to join Apple after meeting Steve Jobs. Since then, the executive has played a major role to help Apple become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s net worth is more than Rs 14 thousand crore

According to Forbes, Tim Cook’s current net worth is $1.8 billion (over Rs 14 thousand crore). Since becoming the CEO, Tim Cook has helped the tech giant to double revenue and profit. Currently, Apple is also one the most profitable companies in the world with a total net worth of more than $2 trillion and Cook owns more than 3 million shares of Apple, which is less than a 1% stake. Cook has already sold hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of shares over the years.

Tim Cook came out as gay in 2014

Tim Cook is the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company that publicly came out as gay. Cook believes that “being gay among the greatest gifts God has given him”. He is a fitness enthusiast and his ideation can be easily seen in recent Apple products. Surprisingly, Cook and Steve Jobs shared a rare blood type and in 2009, Cook offered a portion of his liver to Jobs. To which Jobs responded by yelling, "I'll never let you do that. I'll never do that.”