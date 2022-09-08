Search icon
Apple kills this ‘highest-selling’ iphone model after iPhone 14 series launch, available at great discount

Apple launched four new iPhone models at the Far Out event on September 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:59 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 has been discontinued by the tech giant after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7. Apple launched 4 new iPhone models at the fall event  - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the launch of new flagship series, Apple has killed one of its most selling smartphones. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. As per the reports, the company has discontinued Apple iPhone 11 as it was taking the sales away from the Apple iPhone SE 2022. 

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999 for the base model with 64GB storage capacity on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 11 series was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount when paying via IDFC First Bank credit card EMI. Flipkart is also offering 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10% off on Axis Bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. Apart from Apple iPhone 11, Apple has also discontinued the iconic Apple Watch Series 3 after the launch of new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE.

