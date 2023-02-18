Apple iPods for just Rs 699, iPhone 12 for only Rs 28,999, iPhone 11 at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart, check details

File photo

Apple iPhone 11 is still a very popular smartphone and iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019, is one of the highest selling iPhone models till date.

The Apple iPhone 11 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. Apple decided to discontinue iPhone 11 few weeks ago as it was posing a stiff challenge to Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. The smartphone sold like hot cake during annual Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

The Apple iPhone 11 is available for Rs 46,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 1,901. The customers can also avail a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on HSBC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of iPhone 11 to Rs 45,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, which means you can avail a total discount of Rs 22, 901 and buy an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 25,999 from Flipkart.

On the other hand, Apple AirPods is available for sale on Flipkart for only Rs 699.

Apple has released 3 generations of Apple AirPods so far, including 2 generations of Apple AirPods Pro and an AirPods Max. The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods are the best-selling among the three and at Rs 699, the Apple AirPods is something which no one should miss.

All you need to do is exchange your old old smartphone. Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart and the ecommerce website is offering up to Rs 11,800 off in exchange for your old smartphone and thus you can buy Apple AirPods only for Rs 699.

Similarly, Apple iPhone 12, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, is now available for sale at just Rs 28,999 on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 59,900 on Apple’s official online store but the smartphone is now retailing at Rs 53,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 5,901.

Buyers can also avail the Rs 2,000 discount availble on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions, thus bringing the price of the iPhone down to Rs 51,999. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone and this brings down the parice of Apple iPhone 12 down to just Rs 28,999.