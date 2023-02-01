Apple iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS version even if they want to

Apple iOS 16

Apple iPhone users started to receive the iOS 16.3 update on January 23 and now the Cupertino based tech giant has stopped signing iOS 16.2. This means that Apple iPhone users can no longer download to older operating system versions after installing the latest iOS 16.3 update. Apple regularly stops signing older iOS builds after releasing new ones as it allows the Cupertino-based tech giant to protect users by keeping more devices on the newer and feature-rich versions. Hackers can easily exploit the vulnerabilities discovered in older iOS builds that’s why Apple does not allow users to downgrade to older iOS builds.

The latest Apple iOS 16.3 brought in a couple of new features such as Security Keys for Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and support for the new HomePod model. But the Apple iOS 16.2 was comparatively a major update that came with features such as Apple Music Sing, the Freeform app, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, and more.

As Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.2, this also means that if you are facing any issue or bug while using iOS 16.3, you will have to wait for the next iOS update and you can no longer go back to iOS 16.2.

Apple does not recommend moving back to previous iOS versions, however iPhone users who jailbreak their phones prefer this process. A few users also try to downgrade their iPhones when they are facing battery issues or bugs with newer iOS builds.