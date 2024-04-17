Twitter
Apple iPhone camera module may now be assembled in India, plans to cut…

Both Titan and Murugappa have already qualified for government incentives under the PLI scheme to set up a chip assembly unit in the country.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

As Apple continues to minimise its dependence on China, the iPhone maker is increasing investments in India and is reportedly in advanced talks with Tata Group’s Titan Company and Murugappa Group to assemble sub-components for phone camera modules, giving an impetus to the “Make in India’ initiative and the country becoming an integral part of the global supply chain.

According to reports, there are currently no Indian suppliers for the iPhone’s camera module, which is a sophisticated piece of technology, and this move could reduce Apple’s dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Both Murugappa and Tata’s Titan have a solid background in high-precision manufacturing.

Both Titan and Murugappa have already qualified for government incentives under the PLI scheme to set up a chip assembly unit in the country.

Tata or Murugappa Group did not immediately comment on the reports.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron’s India operations for $125 million. It is also reportedly eyeing to acquire Pegatron’s iPhone manufacturing facility near Chennai. Reports surfaced late last year that the Tata Group is planning to build one of India’s largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the country. The chip fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited with an investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore. The Tata Group is also setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Assam with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

