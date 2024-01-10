Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 36,499 on Amazon after Rs 33,401 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale by Rs…

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 14 recently received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Republic Day sale, however Amazon is offering the former Apple flagship at a much lower price. Apple iPhone 14 was one of the most selling iPhone models of 2023 and it received a tremendous response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. As Flipkart reveals new deals on the iPhone model, Apple iPhone 14 is cheaper on Amazon. Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 14 recently received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 58,999 on Amazon after Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 36,499 from Amazon. For context, Apple iPhone 14 can be bought at Rs 38,199 from Flipkart sale with all offers and discounts. This means Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon is cheaper than Flipkart by Rs 1700.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get.