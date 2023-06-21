Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 30,999 in Flipkart sale after a Rs 48,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13, however the smartphone picked up well in the recent Flipkart sales. If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14, this is a good time as Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the smartphone. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 30,999 in Flipkart sale after a Rs 48,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 69,999 with Rs 9,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transaction. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 65,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 48,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.