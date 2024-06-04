IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 8 to be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

India will face off against Ireland in the 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

Ireland will be making their debut in this season's tournament. In their previous 5 matches, Ireland has secured victory in 3 games and suffered defeat in 2. On the other hand, India will also be kicking off their campaign in this season's tournament. In their last 5 matches, India has emerged victorious in 3 games and faced defeat in 1.

The two teams last met in the 2nd T20I of the India vs Ireland 3 T20I Series 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad stood out for India, accumulating the highest fantasy points with 88, while Andy Balbirnie led the fantasy points leaderboard for Ireland with an impressive 99 match fantasy points.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated IND vs IRE match is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is slated to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between IND and IRE live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pitch report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is well-balanced. In the only match played at this venue, the first-innings score was 166 runs.

Weather report

The forecast for the match predicts a temperature of approximately 22°C with 67% humidity. Winds are expected to reach 4.42 m/s. Cloudy weather is anticipated during the match, which may benefit pacers by providing additional movement opportunities.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Yadav, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland: L Tucker (wk), A Balbirnie, H Tector, MR Adair, PR Stirling (C), Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, B White, J Little, CA Young

