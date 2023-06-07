Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 16,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,901 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is already history and soon the smartphone will disappear from Flipkart as well. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is two generations old and after the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the Mini model may become a rare find. That's why if you are planning to buy a smartphone that is small, easy to use and affordable to pocket, Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a good choice. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 that’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 50,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a flat Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs 50,000 and above. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 46,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 16,999 in Flipkart sale after Rs 42,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. The smartphone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.