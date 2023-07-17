Headlines

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Technology

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is now cheaper than Apple AirPods in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Apple iPhone 11 series was the last lineup from the company to sport curved edges and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G but it is still available as an affordable premium smartphone. Launched by the company in 2019, the Apple iPhone 11 has received tremendous response in previous Flipkart sales. In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, you can buy Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 1,149 after Rs 38,850 discount.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 3,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a flat Rs 1,250 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transaction, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 37,749. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 37,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. After all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 1,149. For context, Apple AirPods are currently listed at Rs 16,900 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 11 comes with decent specification which includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. 

