Apple introduces new iPad Pro with an all-screen design

Apple has finally announced a redesigned iPad Pro.

It will be available in two screen sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch – with all-screen design. It is powered by an A12X Bionic chip along with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU with 1TB of built-in flash storage. It also comes with Face ID, which is seen on the newer iPhones as well. The new iPad Pros also come with four speakers to offer wider stereo sound along with a 12MP camera.

The company also introduced a redesigned Apple Pencil which attaches directly to the device and charges wirelessly.

The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are available to order starting today and in stores starting Wednesday, November 7.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing says, “The new iPad Pro is a huge step forward for powerful, creative, mobile computing; it has an all-new thinner design, speeds through projects with the super-fast A12X Bionic chip and unlocks with a glance using Face ID in any orientation — while you’re sitting or standing, with iPad Pro on your desk or lap, with the new Smart Keyboard Folio and new Apple Pencil. There has never been a mobile device anything like the new iPad Pro; it has a gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that curves into the corners, breakthrough performance that outperforms most laptops, Face ID, support for the new Smart Keyboard Folio and new Apple Pencil, advanced new cameras and sensors for the best AR experiences ever in any device, a high-speed USB-C connector, louder speakers, faster wireless and more, all packed into a thinner device that has all-day battery life and is 25 percent smaller in volume.”