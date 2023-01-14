Search icon
Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Over Rs 20,000 discount on Apple iPhone 13, details inside

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Get Apple iPhone 13 at low price. The teaser website states 5G phones would cost Rs 10,999 in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here, and it's bringing with it deep savings on electronics like the Apple iPhone 13 and more.  If you're looking for the finest smartphone discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, you've come to the right place. All of the best-selling cell phones now available can be found on this list, and they're all marked down to unbelievable low costs. And if you pay with an SBI Credit Card or make an EMI purchase, you'll get an extra 10% off right now. 

Apple iPhone 13
This is your opportunity to get a high-quality Apple smartphone at a reasonable price. From its regular price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 is now available for the much more reasonable sum of Rs 58,900 (after applying applicable bank discounts and coupons). Equipped with a powerful and energy-efficient A15 Bionic processor at its heart, in addition to a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, this iPhone creates images that seem out of this world.

Oppo A74
The lowered price of Rs 15490 allows you to get the phone with the 6.49-inch FHD+ display, 5000mAh battery, 48MP quad camera, and more. All discounts and incentives from the bank bring the total to Rs 14240.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G
The smartphone, which typically sells for Rs 31999, is now available for Rs 25999. When the discount from the bank is included in, the final price of the gadget is Rs 23499. Another option is to accept an exchange supply.

Oppo F21s Pro
The phone, which has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel Al triple camera, and other features, will be sold for the low, low price of Rs 21999. However, after factoring in the bank's discount, the total cost of the phone would be Rs 19,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Another popular midrange option from OnePlus, the Nord 2T 5G, is now available for at Rs 27,499 (after applying applicable bank discounts and deals), compared to its regular price of Rs 28,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is a 5G-enabled smartphone that runs on Android 12 based on the feature-rich and intuitive OxygenOS, and it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor at its heart.

Also, READ: Google rolls out phoneless navigation feature for smartwatches

From January 15th through January 20th, the first major sale of the year will be held. However, the deal has begun for Amazon Prime members a full day ahead of schedule. You don't have to waste time sifting through the massive list of offers on offer since we've done that for you and brought you the best of what's on sale.

