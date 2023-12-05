Headlines

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

Technology

Akash Ambani announces booster plan for Jio AirFiber, 1000GB data at just Rs…

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has already transformed the telecom sector in India. Although Akash Amabni’s father has already taken the company to new heights, the young Ambani is now spearheading one of the biggest telecom companies in India, For those who are unaware, Akash Ambani was named as the director of Reliance Jio last year. In the past 12 months, Jio has announced few revolutionary products and one of them is Jio AirFiber. The Jio AirFiber service offers last mile connectivity to regions that are difficult to reach through physical connectivity. Initially, the Jio AirFiber was limited to just 8 cities. However in a short span of time, the company has expanded the service to 115 cities. Now to give it a much needed boost, the company has announced a new booster plan that costs Rs 401.

The Rs 401 data booster plan provides 1000GB data and is valid for a single billing cycle. The data is limited to a single billing cycle and if you are not able to use the whole data, the remaining one isn’t carried over. As the name suggests, this is a data booster plan and one needs to have a regular Jio AirFiber or Jio AirFiber Max plan to access it. The new plan is for users who may need extra data for a limited period of time.

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote.

Jio AirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet. Jio AirFiber subscription price in India starts at Rs 599 and the top of the line plan with 1000 mbps speed is priced at Rs 3999. The price of most plans are similar to the Jio AirFiber.

