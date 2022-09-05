'You guys screwed me', Lewis Hamilton fumes at team radio as he finishes Dutch GP at fourth place

Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver spent the race in the hunt for victory against Max Verstappen. However, the team’s decision not to pit him during a late Safety Car period saw him fall to fourth place at the flag.

A virtual safety car followed by a full safety car in the space of six laps threw strategy out the window.

During the safety car, Verstappen pitted from the lead for the faster soft tyre, while Mercedes left both Hamilton and teammate George Russell out on the medium tyre but were first and second.

Hamilton looked a strong chance to collect his first win of the season, with Russell acting as a buffer between him and Verstappen.

But Mercedes then pitted Russell for the faster tyre, bringing Verstappen onto the rear wing of the Mercedes champion, in scenes eerily similar to last year in Abu Dhabi, where Verstappen claimed the title after a safety car restart.

This time when racing started again Verstappen took the lead at the first corner, leaving Hamilton apoplectic.

"That was the biggest **** up," Hamilton said over the radio.

"I can't believe you **** **** me like that.

"Can't tell you how **** I am."

Hamilton's former teammate and Mercedes world champion Nico Rosberg was critical of the call to bring in Russell during the safety car, saying Hamilton clearly needed a buffer to Verstappen to try and take a surprise victory.

Hamilton offered an apology to the team post race.

"I really was hopeful we were going to get a one-two together as a team," he said.

"It was finally there within our grasp and the safety car didn't really help, and I was on the edge of breaking point with my emotions.

"My apologies to the team. I don't remember what I said, I just lost it for a second, I think they know it is just so much passion."

(With Inputs from Reuters)