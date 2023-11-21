WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

WWE Survivor series war games is the upcoming 37th annual Survivor Series professional wrestling pay-per-view. Here's a detailed schedule for the event including the streamings, timings, and venues.

Survivor Series: War Games 2023 is on the horizon, marking the 37th edition of WWE's annual pay-per-view extravaganza. This event has a rich history, showcasing iconic clashes such as Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart, champion vs. champion showdowns, and memorable brand warfare battles.

Set to unfold in the vibrant city of Chicago, this year's Survivor Series promises an electrifying War Games theme. The War Games match, introduced to the WWE main roster in 2022, will take center stage in this grand culmination of the wrestling calendar.

Since its inception in 1987, Survivor Series has been a hallmark event in the wrestling world, holding the distinction of being the second-longest-running pay-per-view (PPV) in history, just behind Wrestle Mania. As part of the illustrious "Big Five" events alongside Wrestle Mania, Summer Slam, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank, Survivor Series has consistently delivered gripping entertainment.

The 2023 edition of Survivor Series: War Games will mark the return of the legendary Randy Orton, who has been sidelined since May 2022 due to injury. Orton is slated to join Cody Rhodes' team as the 'fifth' member, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded lineup. With intense rivalries brewing in the WWE universe, Survivor Series is poised to intensify these conflicts.

Event Details:

Venue: Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois

Date and Time: Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET. (For the Indian audience, the event will be aired on Sunday at 6:30 am IST.)

How to Watch: The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Peacock Network in the United States and the WWE Network in most international markets, including India. Wrestling enthusiasts around the world can gear up for an unforgettable night of action, drama, and spectacle.