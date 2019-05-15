Headlines

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Live streaming, preview, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

Here's how, when and where to watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 pay-per-view event in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 09:51 PM IST

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: The latest pay-per-view (PPV) event of WWE will take place this week. The event is named after the Money in the Bank ladder match- the biggest attraction of the PPV. This year there will be two Money in the Bank ladder matches for men and women as well as many interesting matches. There will be many titles on the line also during  WWE Money in the Bank 2019. 

Last year, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder matches. The winner of these matches gets an anytime cash-in WWE title match opportunity.  The PPV will also see Becky Lynch defend her two titles against different opponents.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019: Full match card 

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to battle Ariya Daivari

Roman Reigns vs Elias

The Miz vs Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos (Kickoff Show)

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019: Where to watch 

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2019:

Where and when is the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 being played?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will take place on 20 May, Monday (19 May, Sunday in the USA).  The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will start on 20 May, Monday at 05:30AM am IST.  

Where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2019 live (TV channels)?

The WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. The repeat telecast will be at 6:00 pm on May 20, Monday. 

How and where to watch online WWE Money in the Bank 2019 live streaming?

The live streaming of the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 will be available on WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles.

