Wrestler murder case: Delhi Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for information on Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh for the whereabouts of the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is on the run after the brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, which resulted in the death of a wrestler. Delhi Police has issued non-bailable warrants against the accused, including Kumar.

Along with Kumar, the police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on co-accused Ajay, who is also absconding in the same case.

The said incident took place on May 4, when a few wrestlers were involved in a brawl at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium and some were injured. After which, they had to be admitted to a hospital, however, one - Sagar Rana - died during the treatment. Thus, the police have been on the lookout for the wrestlers who were engaged in that brawl.

Kumar on May 5 had categorically denied the allegations saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place on the previous night.

A senior police officer had said, “We moved an application before the court to issue non-bailable warrant (NBW) against wrestler Sushil Kumar and six others in the case and as per request, the application was approved and accordingly, NBWs have been issued against them."

Also read Gautam Gambhir slams opposition for needless politicisation of Delhi Police questioning about COVID-19 relief

According to the police, the brawl involved six wrestlers Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit. A case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station as the clash had taken place over vacating a flat in Model Town in Delhi. Jhajjar's Dalal (24) was held in the case, the police said.

Kumar is one of the most successful wrestlers of the country winning a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and bettering it in 2012 in the London Olympics winning a silver medal.

(With PTI inputs)