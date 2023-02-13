Search icon
WPL auction 2023 live updates: Smriti Mandhana goes to Bangalore for Rs 3.5 cr, Mumbai Indians get Harmanpreet for 1.8cr

Smriti Mandhana will play for Bangalore while Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur will ply her trade for Mumbai Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

The much-awaited Women's IPL 2023 auction started today with Smriti Mandhana going to Bangalore for Rs 3.5 crore. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians spent Rs 1.8 crore for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

-Star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be seen playing for Royal Challengers Banglore. The all-rounder was sold for 1.7cr.

- Another Australian All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is sold for 3.2 cr to Gujrat Giants, being the costliest overseas so far.

- Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is sold to UP Warriorz for 2.2 cr

