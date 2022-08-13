Search icon
Video of The Great Khali getting emotional after being asked about his birthday celebration goes viral

The former WWE star The Great Khali will be turning 50 on August 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

The Great Khali was seen getting emotional

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali left fans stunned and confused after he was caught on camera by the paparazzi crying. The incident took place when he was questioned about his birthday plans.

Khali was seen getting emotional and wiping his tears and soon after walking off. The former WWE star, who will be turning 50 on August 27, has surely left questions hanging after his emotional breakdown after he was asked about the birthday planning.

WATCH:

Here is how netizens reacted:

Talking about Khali, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian names when it comes to the World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) history.

Born in Dhiraina, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana suffers from acromegaly, which has resulted in his gigantism and chin protrusion. 

