Video of The Great Khali getting emotional after being asked about his birthday celebration goes viral

The Great Khali was seen getting emotional

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali left fans stunned and confused after he was caught on camera by the paparazzi crying. The incident took place when he was questioned about his birthday plans.

READ | Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali lands in heated argument at toll plaza, video goes viral

Khali was seen getting emotional and wiping his tears and soon after walking off. The former WWE star, who will be turning 50 on August 27, has surely left questions hanging after his emotional breakdown after he was asked about the birthday planning.

WATCH:

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

Here is how netizens reacted:

Khali might have heard that Dhoni will be retiring after IPL 2023 or 2024. August 12, 2022

Khali Sir, do aasu gira ke sailab laa do idhar baarish nahi ho rahi theek se. — Aakanksha (@kansha_Tweets) August 12, 2022

Talking about Khali, he is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian names when it comes to the World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) history.

Born in Dhiraina, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana suffers from acromegaly, which has resulted in his gigantism and chin protrusion.