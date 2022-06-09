Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, CZE vs POR, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Portugal will be hosting the Czech Republic at José Alvalade Stadium on Friday, June 10. Moreover, the game will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

Portugal and the Czech Republic are all set to lock horns against each other in the UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday night. Portugal is coming into this fixture after winning against Switzerland on Monday. Moreover, they are sitting in the first position in the group with four points in two games. Portugal has had three wins, one draw and one loss in the last five games.

Czech Republic are coming into this fixture after drawing against Spain on Monday. Moreover, they are sitting in the second position in the group with four points in two games. Czech Republic have had two wins, two draws and one loss in the last five games.

When and where to watch Czech Republic vs Portugal, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 9, 2022, at Estadio Jose Alvalade

What time does Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Friday midnight in India).

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Portugal, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Czech Republic vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.