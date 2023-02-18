Turkey earthquake: Former Chelsea forward Christian Atsu found dead after 12 days

The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle winger has been found dead at the age of 31.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward Christian Atsu has been found dead after he went missing for days following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. Atsu, who had been playing for Hatayspor prior to his untimely demise, was one of the star players from the Chelsea academy before he moved to Turkey. The 31-year-old had been residing in an apartment in the Hatay city, which suffered extensive damage during the quake.

“Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed," manager Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA.

Meanwhile his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning."

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Atsu was staying in a building with several of his Hatayspor teammates and officials, including the club's Sporting Director, Taner Savut. Unfortunately, all of them have gone missing.

Rescuers are still working tirelessly to save survivors in the wake of the devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that have rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria, claiming the lives of over 40,000 people. The magnitude of the destruction has left many in shock, and the search for survivors continues as the death toll continues to rise.

